Two more Azerbaijani athletes win gold medals at European Youth Olympic Festival in Baku

22 July 2019 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

Trend:

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestling athlete Gurban Gurbanov (48 kg) won another gold medal during a final match with Georgian athlete Khvichi Abuladze within the 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival (Baku 2019 EYOF), Trend reports on July 22.

Another Greco-Roman wrestling athlete Khasrat Jafarov (60 kg) grabbed the fourth gold medal for Azerbaijan while in a match with Russian Magomed Gigiyev.

On the first day of the festival wrestlers Murad Hagverdiyev (45 kg) won the gold medal, while Abulfaz Nasirov (55 kg) - the silver medal. Among the Greco-Roman wrestling athletes, Farid Sadikhli (45 kg) won the gold medal while Nihat Mammadli (55 kg) captured bronze.

Thus, Azerbaijan has six medals, namely, four gold medals, one silver medal and one bronze medal.

The 15th Summer European Youth Olympic Festival, which is held July 21-27, is taking place at 12 sports facilities.

The festival is attended by 3,900 athletes from 48 European countries. Fifty-two percent of the participants are males, and 48 ​​percent are females. Athletes are competing for 135 sets of medals. A total of 930 medals are prepared for the winners, including 300 gold, 300 silver and 330 bronze medals.

Some 122 athletes represent Azerbaijan at the festival.

Athletes are competing in ten kinds of sports: gymnastics, athletics, basketball, cycling, handball, judo, swimming, tennis, volleyball and wrestling.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Victorious Azerbaijani gymnast returns home from FIG Championships in Moscow (PHOTO)
Society 19:17
TREND News Agency recognized as best agency - SURVEY
Society 18:59
Two matches among men's, women's volleyball teams over within Baku 2019 EYOF
Society 18:55
EYOF Baku 2019: Hungary’s basketball players defeat rivals from Poland
Society 18:29
Azerbaijan changes rules for return of tax surplus
Business 18:25
Communist Party: China eyes to further develop relations with Azerbaijan
Politics 17:49
Latest
Victorious Azerbaijani gymnast returns home from FIG Championships in Moscow (PHOTO)
Society 19:17
Iran to expand domestic rail equipment production
Economy 19:12
TREND News Agency recognized as best agency - SURVEY
Society 18:59
Two matches among men's, women's volleyball teams over within Baku 2019 EYOF
Society 18:55
Iran fuel card revival will not limit smuggling
Oil&Gas 18:50
Profit of Georgian banks decreases
Economy 18:43
Major Kazakh sea port increases passenger turnover over 14 times
Economy 18:37
Iran's AEOI: Arak Heavy Water Reactor can produce 1 kg of plutonium
Nuclear Program 18:30
EYOF Baku 2019: Hungary’s basketball players defeat rivals from Poland
Society 18:29