Disinfection against coronavirus carried out at Baku Higher Oil School (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

Trend:

Preventive measures are currently being taken in our country to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which is rapidly spreading throughout the world.

Thus, in accordance with the Action Plan to Prevent the Spread of Coronavirus in Azerbaijan, adopted by the Cabinet of Ministers, disinfection work was carried out at Baku Higher Oil School. Both educational buildings of Higher School were disinfected against the virus, the sanitary-epidemiological situation was taken under control.

At the same time, specialists from the Hygiene and Epidemiology Center of the Environmental Department of SOCAR conducted an awareness-raising training at the Higher School for the faculty and administrative staff. The training participants received detailed information about the history and symptoms of influenza, methods of preventing its spread, in particular, conducting awareness-raising activities among students to prevent the spread of this disease, and upcoming tasks. It was noted that due to the fact that the virus is transmitted from person to person, the number of infected people is increasing dramatically.

“People with weak immunity are most prone to catch the flu. If one is experiencing headache, fever, cough, sneezing, loss of appetite and gastrointestinal distress, he should immediately consult a doctor. As a preventive measure, it is recommended to regularly wash hands, clean them with alcohol, thoroughly fry or boil meat products, take vitamin C to increase immunity.”

At the end of the event, specialists answered the training participants’ questions about coronavirus and listened to their suggestions.