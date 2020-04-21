Rector Elmar Gasimov holds online meeting with students

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) Elmar Gasimov held an online meeting with fifth-year students of BHOS.

The meeting, organized on the Microsoft Teams platform, was attended by over 100 students.

The main purpose of the meeting was to discuss the educational process at Higher School and ways to jointly solve the problems facing students.

During the meeting, the rector answered students' questions regarding final exams, “Graduation Day”, internships, career opportunities and other important aspects.

The effectiveness of distance learning was also widely discussed with students.

Rector Elmar Gasimov said that distance education, which is being widely used for the first time in our country, has become a successful experience for teachers and students of Baku Higher Oil School. He noted that thanks to the use of modern communication methods, the negative impact of the global coronavirus pandemic on the education sector has been minimized.

Baku Higher Oil School has also managed to complete the educational process in a timely manner and to successfully organize online exams.

Students, in turn, noted the usefulness of a timely transition to the online education system.

At the end of the meeting, students asked questions and received answers to them.

The relevant departments were instructed to resolve the issues raised by students.