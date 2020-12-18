Azerbaijan discloses results of its gymnast’s performance in Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 18

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The second day of the European Women's Artistic Gymnastics Championship was held in Turkey’s Mersin city on December 18, Trend reports.

The competitions are being held on Dec. 17-20, 2020.

The qualification among juniors was held on the second day of the competition. Gymnast Milana Minakovskaya represented Azerbaijan in this category.

The results of Minakovskaya's performance at the competition are as follows: exercise on uneven bars – 7.466 points, exercise on a balance beam – 7.866 points, free style exercise – 11.400 points, vault – 12.066 points.

Minakovskaya did not reach the finals of the championship in certain types.

At the championship Azerbaijan is being represented by Marina Nekrasova and Samira Gahramanova in the senior category while Milana Minakovskaya in the junior category.