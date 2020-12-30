Azerbaijani POW taken by Armenia discharged from hospital (PHOTO)(UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:32)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 30

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Shahbaz Guliyev, who was held in Armenia as a hostage for many years and was released and brought to Azerbaijan on December 14, 2020, was discharged from the hospital, Shahbaz Guliyev’s brother Ilham Guliyev told Trend on Dec. 30.

Shahbaz Guliyev is currently with his family in a Mushfigabad settlement.

"His health condition is normal," Guliyev added.

“Dilgam Asgarov, who was held by the Armenians as a hostage together with Shahbaz Guliyev, was also discharged home from the hospital in which he was treated,” Dilgam Asgarov’s son Kurdoglu Asgarov, who posted a photo with his father on a social network, said.