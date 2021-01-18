UK invites PM Modi to attend G7 summit in June; Boris Johnson likely to visit India ahead of summit

The United Kingdom on Sunday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the G7 summit scheduled to be held in the country's Cornwall region in June.

“The G7 Summit will be held in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on 11-13 June 2021. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will use the UK’s G7 Presidency to unite leading democracies to help the world fight, and then build back better from coronavirus and create a greener, more prosperous future. The UK has invited Australia, India and South Korea as guest countries to this year’s G7,” Boris Johnson's office said in a statement.

According to the statement, Johnson wants to use the meeting, which will also be attended by Australia, India and South Korea as guest countries, to intensify cooperation between the world's democratic and technologically advanced nations.

"As the most prominent grouping of democratic countries, the G7 has long been the catalyst for decisive international action to tackle the greatest challenges we face," the Prime Minister said, as quoted in the statement.

The G7 is made up of the UK, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States and the European Union.

The UK, which formally left the EU on December 31, 2020, as part of the Brexit process, will assume in February the pro tempore presidency of the UN Security Council and later this year will host the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 and a global education conference aimed at getting children in the developing world into school.