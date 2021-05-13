Azerbaijan confirms 509 more COVID-19 cases, 1,427 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 13

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 509 new COVID-19 cases, 1,427 patients have recovered and 16 patients have died, Trend reports on May 13 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 328,668 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 311,198 of them have recovered, and 4,742 people have died. Currently, 12,728 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 7,733 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,360,900 tests have been conducted so far.