Ukrainian MFA welcomes delimitation process between Azerbaijan, Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine welcomes the agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the delimitation of their state border based on the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

The ministry emphasizes that the delimitation of the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the basis of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity “is a necessary condition for normalizing relations between countries and ensuring stability and security in the region”.

The ministry said that in the face of threats to the Baltic countries, the Black Sea region, the South Caucasus and Central Asia, reaching an agreement on the delimitation of the state border between Azerbaijan and Armenia is an additional and important factor of stability.