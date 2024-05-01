US continues to engage with Azerbaijan, Armenia - State Dept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The US continues to engage with both Azerbaijan and Armenia, said Vedant Patel, Principal Deputy Spokesperson of the US State Department, at a briefing, Trend reports.

He pointed out that US State Secretary Antony Blinken is personally engaged in the issues.

“This is an area of the world that the secretary himself is deeply engaged in personally. Over the course of his time as secretary, he has had regular engagements with both of these countries, and our engagement with both of them is ongoing. We continue to believe that peace is possible and that is something we're going to continue to work on,” Patel added.

Meanwhile, on April 28, Secretary Blinken made a phone call to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Antony Blinken expressed his country’s intention to strengthen bilateral relations between the US and Azerbaijan, noting cooperation in the fields of energy, climate, transport, and COP29. President Ilham Aliyev also emphasized Azerbaijan’s interest in developing bilateral relations with the US.