EY to Hold Its ‘World Entrepreneur Of the Year’ Contest Today

EY (formerly Ernst & Young) is to announce the winner of its annual ‘EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year’ award later today. This is the world’s most prestigious contest among business people and is held by EY every year to recognize inspirational and the unstoppable entrepreneurs who create long-term value.

Recognizing the Brightest

The ‘EY Entrepreneur Of The Year’ program was established more than 30 years ago and today operates in more than 60 countries, including Azerbaijan, and 145 cities around the world.

By participating the program, entrepreneurs can connect with their peers, access relevant insights to help navigate their growth journey and raise the profile of their companies and teams.

Each program, or the national stage of the competition, culminates in the announcement of an overall national winner who then represents their nation while competing for the prestigious EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year Award.

Why Entrepreneurship?

EY admires entrepreneurs for their vision and ambition, and is holding this program to celebrate their success. Relentlessly optimistic and always curious, entrepreneurs see opportunity amid disruption and rise up when there are problems to be solved. Today, entrepreneurs are leading the post-covid economic recovery all around the world.

Who Will Represent Azerbaijan Today?

Rasmina Gurbatova, the founder and owner of ‘Resm’ (www.resm.az), is the winner of this year’s “EY Entrepreneur Of the Year’ competition in Azerbaijan. She will therefore represent her nation in the ‘EY World Entrepreneur Of Year’ contest to be held later today.

How to Watch the Event and Vote

Join us on 10 June to find out who is going to win the coveted title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021. Watch live via www.cnbc.com/weoy.

You can also cast your vote for the entrepreneur who inspires you the most by visiting this link: www.ey.com/en_gl/weoy/class-of-2021.