Azerbaijan confirms 55 more COVID-19 cases, 67 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 55 new COVID-19 cases, 67 patients have recovered, Trend reports on June 26 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 335,796 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 330,026 of them have recovered, and 4,967 people have died. Currently, 803 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 8,720 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 3,722,499 tests have been conducted so far.