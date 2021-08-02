Azerbaijan confirms 431 more COVID-19 cases, 139 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.2

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 431 new COVID-19 cases, 139 patients have recovered, and three patients have died, Trend reports on August 2 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 344,951 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 333,267 of them have recovered, and 5,030 people have died. Currently, 6,654 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,238 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,049,978 tests have been conducted so far.