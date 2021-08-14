Citizens acquiring fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates to share responsibility in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.14

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Both the health care workers who sell fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates and the buyers in Azerbaijan bear responsibility, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Ministry of Health Parviz Abubakirov said, Trend reports on Aug.14.

According to Abubakirov, the reason is that each of them poses a threat to society and undermines citizens' confidence in the vaccination.

He reminded that Azerbaijan was one of the first countries in the world to start vaccinating the population against coronavirus, adding that the state has made significant spending to protect the health of citizens.

“Nevertheless, unfortunately, cases of receiving the fake vaccination certificates have recently increased,” the spokesperson said. "This leads to a growth in the number of infected people, a waste of budget funds, as well as the spread of statements that aren’t supported by scientific research data and mislead people.”

Besides, according to him, the state has purchased vaccines from various manufacturers in sufficient quantities, owing to which their reserve has been formed in the country.

"Citizens have a choice, and those issuing a fake vaccination certificate are damaging the fight against the pandemic, since those who received the appropriate certificate after infection, including those who suffer the disease, are listed as having been vaccinated,” he further said.

“This causes the public mistrust of the vaccination despite that the vaccine has been proven to be effective by clinical studies. Law enforcement authorities take strict measures against those who sell the fake vaccination certificates, the public is regularly informed about this, and such cases pose a threat to the health of all of us,” Abubakirov noted.

“At the same time, the public must be informed about these people through the media. Everyone should know that the more people get vaccinated, the fewer the number of infected people will be," added the spokesperson.

