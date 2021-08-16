Armenia opens fire at Azerbaijani army positions in direction of Kalbajar (UPDATE)

Details added: the first version posted on 20:24

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

The Armenian troops have again fired at positions of the Azerbaijani army in the direction of Kalbajar district, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

On August 16, from 18:45 to 19:30, the Armenian armed forces, from their positions in Zarkand settlement of the Basarkechar region, were firing at the positions of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the direction of Yukhari Ayrim settlement of Kalbajar district (previously liberated from Armenian occupation).

According to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, no casualties have been recorded among the personnel of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

The units of the Azerbaijani army are controlling the situation.