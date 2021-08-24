Azerbaijan confirms 3,583 COVID-19 cases, 1,644 recoveries UPDATE

Details added: first version posted on 18:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 24

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 3,583 new COVID-19 cases, 1,644 patients have recovered, and 30 patients have died, Trend reports on Aug. 24 citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 398,034 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 348,454 of them have recovered, and 5,370 people have died. Currently, 44,210 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 14,508 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 4,344,428 tests have been conducted so far.