Resident of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district dies as result of mine explosion
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Mammad Mardanov, 33-year-old resident of Khanlyglar village of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh district, died as a result of mine explosion in Bala Jafarli village of the district, the Azerbaijani Interior Ministry told Trend on Sept. 22.
The investigation is underway.
