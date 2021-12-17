Azerbaijan announces gala concert at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 17

Trend:

The gala concert "Heart full of song" will be held at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku on December 29, Trend reports referring to the center.

The concert will be accompanied by the Azerbaijan State Symphony Orchestra named after Uzeyir Hajibayov and the Azerbaijan State Choir Capella led by the conductor, Honored Artist Fuad Ibrahimov.

The gala concert will feature soloists - People's Artists Azer Zeynalov, Farhad Badalbayli (piano), Murad Adigozalzadeh (piano), Murad Huseynov (piano), Yegana Akhundova (piano), and Honored Artist Ramil Gasimov.

Famous musicians will perform works of Elza Ibragimova, Fikrat Amirov, Gara Garayev, Niyazi, Ogtay Zulfugarov, Sergey Rakhmaninov, Sevil Aliyeva, Tofig Guliyev and Uzeyir Hajibayov.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased at the box office of the Heydar Aliyev Center, on the website and at the box office of iTicket.az.

The work of concert halls during the COVID-19 pandemic is allowed with the condition that no more than 50 percent of the total capacity of the hall be filled. Taking this into account, there will be a limited number of tickets on sale. The entrance to the hall is allowed with a COVID passport (COVID-19 vaccination certificate or COVID-19 immunity certificate).