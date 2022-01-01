Azerbaijan confirms 364 more COVID-19 cases, 605 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 1

Trend:

Azerbaijan has detected 364 new COVID-19 cases, 605 patients have recovered, and 7 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 617,311 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 600,151 of them have recovered, and 8,365 people have died. Currently, 8,795 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 6,444 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,870,329 tests have been conducted so far.