Azerbaijani military servicemen participate in multinational exercises in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. The tasks were completed as part of the next stage of Efes-2022 multinational exercises, held in Turkish Izmir city, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

According to MoD, the tasks of clearing the coastline from mines, air penetration into the rear of a mock enemy, attacking the enemy’s coastal military facility, and neutralizing the detected terrorists were successfully completed in accordance with the plan, on the next day of the exercises.

Azerbaijan is represented at international exercises by servicemen of the Separate Combined Arms Army and the country’s Navy Forces.