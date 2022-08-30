...
Azerbaijan confirms 568 more COVID-19 cases, 612 recoveries

Society Materials 30 August 2022 16:46 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Azerbaijan has detected 568 new COVID-19 cases, and 612 patients have recovered, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 812,816 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 799,479 of them have recovered, and 9,805 people have died. Currently, 3,532 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,028 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,151,214 tests have been conducted so far.

