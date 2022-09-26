Azerbaijan confirms 35 more COVID-19 cases, 76 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. Azerbaijan has detected 35 new COVID-19 cases, 76 patients have recovered, and no patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 820,858 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 809,673 of them have recovered, and 9,903 people have died. Currently, 1,282 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 1,973 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,238,737 tests have been conducted so far.