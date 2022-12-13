Power supply problems in Azerbaijani districts to be completely eliminated shortly – Azerishig (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 13. Power supply problems caused by adverse weather conditions in a number of villages of Azerbaijan's Yardimli, Gakh, Shamakhi, Dashkasan and Sabirabad districts are being eliminated, Spokesperson of Azerbaijani Azerishig OJSC Vagif Aydinoghlu told Trend.

"The agency's emergency workers arrived immediately in the area to restore the electric power supply. Even though snowy weather impedes intensive work, the Azerishig continues to ensure electricity distribution to nearly 6,500 subscribers. The power supply has already been restored in some villages of these districts, while reconstruction work continues in other areas," Aydinoghlu added.