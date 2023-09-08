General Prosecutor's Office questions thousands of deported Azerbaijanis from Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. More than 2,500 Azerbaijani victims were interrogated by the General Prosecutor's Office on the fact of their deportation from Armenia in 1988-1991, the Head of the investigative department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan, Nemat Zamanov said, Trend reports.

According to him, Azerbaijanis were subjected to four stages of deportation.

"All this is being investigated by the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan. During these deportations, thousands of Azerbaijanis were expelled from their native places. Many of them were killed with extreme cruelty. Their property was taken away. A criminal case has been opened on the deportation of Azerbaijanis in 1988-1991, an investigation is underway, interrogations are being conducted," Zamanov said during a live broadcast on the department's page on Instagram.