Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan reveals list of military equipment seized in Karabakh

Society Materials 25 September 2023 20:28 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan reveals list of military equipment seized in Karabakh

Follow Trend on

Asif Mehman
Asif Mehman
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The list of military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized by September 25, after the completion of local anti-terror measures carried out in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, has been made public, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has presented the following list:

1. Small arms and grenade launchers - 797

2. Artillery weapons - 42

3. Air defense weapons - 165

4. Ammunition - 175,225

5. Various maintenance equipment and related accessories - 1,440

6. Optical and other devices - 81

7. Armored vehicles - 22

8. Automotive equipment - 75

9. Trailers - 21.

Latest

Latest

Read more