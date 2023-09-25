Azerbaijan reveals list of military equipment seized in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. The list of military equipment, weapons and ammunition seized by September 25, after the completion of local anti-terror measures carried out in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, has been made public, Trend reports.
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has presented the following list:
1. Small arms and grenade launchers - 797
2. Artillery weapons - 42
3. Air defense weapons - 165
4. Ammunition - 175,225
5. Various maintenance equipment and related accessories - 1,440
6. Optical and other devices - 81
7. Armored vehicles - 22
8. Automotive equipment - 75
9. Trailers - 21.