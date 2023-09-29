Azerbaijan looks to organize mobile communication, TV and radio broadcasting services in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A regular meeting with representatives of Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh was held in the city of Yevlakh today, the Administration of the President of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

At the meeting, a request was made to the relevant state structures of Azerbaijan to take measures to organize mobile communication services, television and radio broadcasting.

Humanitarian issues, the reintegration of the Armenian residents of Karabakh and the reintegration plan presented by Azerbaijan were discussed in detail at the meeting.