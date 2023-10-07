Azerbaijan probes into mine incident in Terter - Prosecutor General's Office

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 7. The Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan's Terter district is investigating the death of Yaguar Khadiyev, born in 1989, who was collecting scrap metal as a result of a mine explosion on October 6 at about 17:00 (GMT+4) in the territory liberated from the Armenian occupation near the Chayli village in the Tartar district, the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan told Trend.

Yaguar Khadiyev was wounded by an antipersonnel mine on March 9, 2023, in the territory not cleared of mines, near the village of Chayli village in the Terter district. Afterwards, he was hospitalized, and his left leg was amputated.