Embassy of India in Baku hosts enriching event to showcase Rajasthan’s dynamic culture and tourism allure (PHOTO)

The Embassy of India in Baku hosted an enriching event entitled 'Rajasthan Promotion Day' in Baku on 16 October 2023. The event showcased the dynamic culture and tourism allure of Rajasthan and was attended by dignitaries from Azerbaijan, the Indian diaspora, as well as Presidents and office bearers of Indian community organisations. Representatives from major travel agencies and the media were also present.

Ambassador Sridharan highlighted the tourism opportunities in Rajasthan, including through the popular Golden Triangle tour that links Delhi, Agra, and Jaipur. He underlined that there are seven direct flights every week between Baku and Delhi, further making Rajasthan an attractive destination. These flights only have a four-hour travel time.

Mr. Prakash Kanjani gave a presentation on Rajasthan's tourism potential. His presentation spotlighted tourist gems in Jaipur, Udaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer that can be comfortably explored within a week's itinerary. The presentation also provided practical guidance on travelling within Rajasthan from Delhi and recommended local cuisine worth experiencing.

The atmosphere was set by both Rajasthani and Azerbaijani artists donning traditional Rajasthani attire and delivering compelling performances. They danced to the song "Dhola Aayo Re," encapsulating the rhythm of Rajasthani weddings. They serenaded the audience with classic Rajasthani songs like "Kesariya Balam," which explores themes of love and longing, and "Chaudhary," a tribute to Rajasthani elders. They electrified the room with their energetic dance to "Perfume Lagai Chunni," reflecting Rajasthan's vivacious spirit. They danced to "Terah Taal and Kalbellia mix," capturing the rich cultural mosaic of Rajasthan. The performances were met with thunderous applause from the guests.

To culminate the evening, attendees savoured an authentic Indian feast featuring select dishes from Rajasthani cuisine.