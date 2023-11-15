President of Eurasian Patent Office visits Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. Grigoriy Ivliev, President of the Eurasian Patent Office, which is the executive body of the Eurasian Patent Organization (EAPO), is on an official visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The main purpose of the visit is to discuss the prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EAPO in the field of intellectual property, to get acquainted with the work done in this area in Azerbaijan, and, in particular, to study the experience of the Intellectual Property Agency, which was created within the framework of institutional reforms successfully implemented by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A round table on "priority areas of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the EAPO" was held on November 15. Opening the event, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency of Azerbaijan, Kamran Imanov, expressed confidence that the issues to be discussed at the round table will make an important contribution to the improvement and deepening of cooperation. He noted the exceptional importance of Ivliev's activities as President of the EAPO and the initiatives he put forward, stressing that his approach to solving problems related to the activities and development of the organization is the key to successful progress towards achieving high goals for the organization.

Furthermore, Imanov stated that Azerbaijan is a country undergoing active economic and institutional reforms and that the steps implemented as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's policies are long-term in nature. As a result of the enormous victory obtained in the second Karabakh war, all lands were liberated from occupation, and a magnificent development activity on these lands began, kicking off the "Great Return." He emphasized that the agency's mission is to assure the attainment of the most essential goals established by the president of our state and to transform the autonomous intellectual property management founded by the country's head into a true reform actor.

Ivliev, thanking the Intellectual Property Agency for organizing the round table, expressed special gratitude to Kamran Imanov for his scientific approach to the development of the intellectual property system.

Moreover, Ivliev, noting that the growing importance of patents dictates the need to improve the quality of work of patent offices, recalled the adoption in May of this year of the EAPO Development Program until 2028, which includes eight main areas of activity and provides for increasing the availability and convenience of intellectual property services for applicants in the region, and thanked the Azerbaijani side for supporting strategic vector development.

Ivliev, touching upon the prospects for the activities of the EAPO, brought to the attention of colleagues that an Assembly of Eurasian Patent Attorneys has been created, the creation of Eurasian organizations of inventors is envisaged, the status of the EAPO pharmaceutical register data continues to improve, and a thematic project for technoparks is being implemented jointly with the World Intellectual Property Organization. He noted that cooperation in the field of digitalization of intellectual property offices will contribute to the expansion of the use of common electronic services to simplify the work of national structures. The head of the EAPO expressed readiness, with the support of the member countries, to create a single Eurasian trademark registration system and a single Eurasian utility model, as well as to form an Eurasian dispute resolution system in the field of intellectual property.

Furthermore, Ivliev said that during the 41st meeting of the Administrative Council of the EAPO, held in September 2022 in Moscow, Chairman of the Board of the Intellectual Property Agency Kamran Imanov was given the award of the Eurasian Patent Organization - the gold medal of V.I.Blinnikov “for contribution to the inventor and patent case”.

Ivliev will hold high-level meetings during the visit.

The EAPO was established in 1994 to perform administrative duties in the field of the functioning of the Eurasian Patent System and the issuance of Eurasian patents. Currently, this international organization includes eight countries (Azerbaijan, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan). Azerbaijan has been a full member of the EAPO since 1995.

The Protocol on the Protection of Industrial Designs to the Eurasian Patent Convention of September 9, 1994, entered into force on March 17, 2021. In 2022, the Intellectual Property Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, with the support of the EAPO, implemented a pilot project to receive applications with the possibility of adding 3D models to the claims.

In general, the EAPO has received 525 applications for the issuance of an Eurasian patent for inventions from Azerbaijan (45 in 2022, 25 in 2023) to date. Currently, 9,496 Eurasian patents are valid on the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The documents for patent applications are dominated by the mining industry, pharmaceuticals and medicines, medicine, and veterinary medicine. In addition, 381 Eurasian patents were issued to applicants from Azerbaijan.

The most actively applying organizations from Azerbaijan include the Oil and Gas Projects Institute, the Institute of Control Systems, Sumgayit State University, Azerbaijan Medical University, and the Institute of Petrochemical Processes, named after academician Yusif Mammadaliyev. In general, 60 percent of applications from Azerbaijan were submitted by individuals.

