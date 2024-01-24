Over 6.5 million ballot papers to be printed for upcoming presidential election in Azerbaijan - CEC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. It is planned to print over 6.5 million ballot papers for the upcoming extraordinary presidential election in Azerbaijan, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan Mazahir Panahov told "Election 2024" Independent Media Center, Trend reports.

Panahov noted that the requirements for the production of the text, form, number, and procedure of the ballot papers were determined by the CEC decision in accordance with the Election Code.

"As they are being printed, the CEC will issue ballot papers to district election commissions, and from district election commissions to precinct election commissions in the order and by the deadlines corresponding to the requirements of the legislation," the chairman added.

On December 7, 2023, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on holding an extraordinary presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.



The Central Election Commission of Azerbaijan (CEC) on Dec. 19 approved the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), for participation in the extraordinary presidential election.



Azerbaijan has registered 7 candidates to run in the extraordinary presidential election.

