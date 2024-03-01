Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan lists further myriad mines nulled in liberated lands over past month

Society Materials 1 March 2024 15:50 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan lists further myriad mines nulled in liberated lands over past month

Follow Trend on

Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published monthly information on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports, referring to the agency.

During demining operations carried out from February 1 to February 29 in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdara, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, 437 anti-personnel, 159 anti-tank mines, and 1941 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized. A total of 4,562.6 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more