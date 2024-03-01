Azerbaijan lists further myriad mines nulled in liberated lands over past month

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. The Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) has published monthly information on humanitarian demining operations carried out in the territories liberated from Armenian occupation, Trend reports, referring to the agency.

During demining operations carried out from February 1 to February 29 in Tartar, Kalbajar, Aghdara, Aghdam, Khojaly, Khankendi, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil, and Zangilan, 437 anti-personnel, 159 anti-tank mines, and 1941 unexploded ordnance were found and neutralized. A total of 4,562.6 hectares of land were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan began operations in November 2020 to clean its lands of mines, booby traps, and other weaponry left behind by Armenian troops.

