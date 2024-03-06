Czech-Moravian Association of Businesswomen invites Azerbaijani AQSIA to join its ranks (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 6. The Czech-Moravian Association of Businesswomen and Managers (CMAPM) invites Azerbaijan Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association (AQSIA) to join its ranks, President of CMAPM, Vice President of the World Association of Women Entrepreneurs(Femmes Chefs D'Enterprises Mondiales or FCEM) Katerina Haring said, Trend reports.

She made the remark at the "Women's Solidarity and Innovative Future for the Green World" event in Baku, dedicated to the development of women's entrepreneurship.

"I hope the Women's Entrepreneurship Development Association to join our ranks. This will highlight the importance of cooperation and exchange of experience between women entrepreneurs at the international level, and will also highlight the importance of innovation and environmentally sustainable development in the modern world," Haring emphasized.

The CMAPM is a non-political volunteer organization, founded in 1995, which operates in all parts of the Czech Republic. The Association networks women who help other entrepreneurs, executives and managers to find jobs while combining it not only with family life, but also with their personal development. As the only association of its kind in the Czech Republic, CMAPM is a member of the International Association of Businesswomen and Managers of FCEM.

