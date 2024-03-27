Azerbaijan reveals data on passenger transportation during holidays

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27. During the holidays, more than 64,000 passengers were safely transported to various destinations, the Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency told Trend.

On the eve of the Novruz holiday and during the holiday, to provide the population with quality and sustainable transportation services, all bus stations and bus terminals in the country worked in reinforced mode from March 18 through 26 on the instructions of the agency.

On regular days, approximately 200 buses depart from the Baku International Bus Station Complex. However, during the specified dates, over 150 additional buses were deployed, resulting in more than 240 extra runs being arranged.

Overall, a total of 2,416 runs were conducted on the eve and during the holidays, ensuring the comfortable and safe transportation of 64,296 passengers.

The bus movement intervals on routes and adherence to safety regulations by drivers during passenger transportation were closely monitored. Tickets were available for purchase in advance and daily at the bus station ticket offices, as well as online through the biletim.az portal.

Between March 18 and 27, a total of 13,288 passengers utilized the portal and mobile application for their travels. Demand for transportation from Baku to the regions and vice versa has been completely met.

