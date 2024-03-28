Azerbaijan holds practical classes with military institute’s cadets (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 28. In accordance with the training plan and program of the Military Institute named after Heydar Aliyev for 2023-2024, practical classes are held with cadets of the Naval Forces faculty, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

During the classes at the main command post, practical tasks on organizing control, bringing warships into a state of readiness for navigation and battle, conducting technical and visual surveillance through a radar station while moving, and organizing signal communications by semaphore flags were fulfilled.

At the practical classes held in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, the safety rules for the management and operation of engines in the vessel’s engine compartment were explained.

The main objective of the classes is to further improve the theoretical knowledge and practical skills acquired by the cadets in the training process.