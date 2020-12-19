Azerbaijan discloses volume of plowed areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 19

By Samir Ali - Trend:

A 1,037,507 hectare-area is planned to be plowed in Azerbaijan this year, 564,793 hectares of that area are irrigated lands, 472,714 hectares - non-irrigated lands, the Azerbaijani Agriculture Ministry told Trend on Dec. 18.

The lands will be plowed in 61 districts and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

As of December 18, 93.9 percent of the sown areas were actually plowed, 869,682.2 hectares were sown. To date, farmers have sowed 543,664.7 hectares with wheat and 326,017.5 hectares with barley.

Plowing associated with autumn sowing has already been fully completed in 28 districts. More than 95 percent of the work has been completed in 13 more districts. As in previous years, most of the cereals are expected to be planted in Jalilabad district (70,220 ha) and Sheki district (67,000 ha) this year.

Kurdamir (45,000 ha), Neftchala (43,000 ha), Shamakhi (42,000 ha), Fuzuli (37,000 ha), Agsu (35,380 ha), Bilasuvar (33,000 ha), Hajigabul (33,000 ha), Gobustan (32,000 ha), Ismayilli ( 30,000 hectares), Aghjabadi (28,324 hectares) and Sabirabad (25,300 hectares) districts are among the districts in which cereals are also planned to be sowed.

About half of the autumn sowing of cereals in the country falls on these 13 districts.

It is planned to plant winter grain crops on a 36,880-hectare-area in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic this year.