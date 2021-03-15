Effective co-op established between Azerbaijan and Sweden - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Azerbaijan highly appreciates the cooperation with Sweden and aims at its further development, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said.

Bayramov made the remark during a joint press-conference with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde during her working visit to Azerbaijan, Trend reports on March 15.

“The mutually beneficial cooperation has been established between Azerbaijan and Sweden in the economic sphere,” the Azerbaijani minister added.

"The economic cooperation between our countries is of great importance,” Bayramov added. “Azerbaijan and Sweden also effectively cooperate within the international organizations. Relations between the two countries are also developing within Azerbaijan's cooperation with the EU."