US Fortinet offers various modern cybersecurity solutions for Azerbaijani SMEs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr.29

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Fortinet, a leading US company for cybersecurity, can offer a wide range of Firewall-based solutions for small and medium-sized business enterprises (SMEs) in Azerbaijan, Shaig Samadov, the company’s Regional Manager for the development of sales channels in Azerbaijan, told Trend on Apr.12.

According to Samadov, the Firewall Fortinet solution meets all required standards.

"Besides, Azerbaijani business can be provided with Forti Mail, a solution for protecting both incoming and outgoing e-mails. The FortiWeb solution protects web applications, such as banking, that are available to SMEs," he said. "We also provide solutions for the protection of endpoints - laptops, computers, servers (FortiClient, FortiEDR, FortiNAC). They protect access to the network: they make secure wired and wireless connections to the network in the company."

He noted that Fortinet also offers a range of network infrastructure solutions (switches, wireless access points, IP telephony, security cameras, and others).

"The solutions of our company, which work in a single ecosystem, give a more effective result. They also successfully integrate with the products of other manufacturers," Samadov stressed.

According to him, the company offers solutions for big business as well.

"Fortinet can offer advanced solutions such as FortiSIEM, FortiADC, FortiDeceptor, FortiDDoS, FortiAnalyzer, FortiSandbox, FortiIsolator, FortiProxy and others," he added.

On March 1, 2021, Fortinet opened its representative office in Azerbaijan, which also covers Georgia and Turkmenistan.

"Our strategy includes the development of the cybersecurity ecosystem in these countries and the attraction of the company's products to various areas of business and the public sector," the regional manager said.

He also pointed out that Fortinet has a number of solutions for the telecommunications sector.

"For large Internet providers and data centers, we have our own business model that will increase the company's profit. So, Managed Security Service Provider is a solution for a telecommunications provider or manufacturer that has already begun providing its Internet or other services. The solution allows ensure the safety of the services provided," Samadov said.

The regional manager also noted that Fortinet can offer the retail, banking sector, and structures that have a distributed network, SD-WAN technology integrated into the Forewall system.

"Fortinet's SD-WAN will help unify complex networks while simplifying management and providing visibility into the infrastructure," he said. "Fortinet also has its own concept - Security Operations Center/Network Operation Center. There are no such centers in our region. Security Operations Center (SOC/NOC) is a team of information security specialists who, through various cybersecurity solutions, are responsible for ensuring security, monitoring and responding to incidents."

"In a number of countries, some such centers have already begun operating on the basis of Fortinet solutions," concluded Samadov.

---

