New water reservoirs to be built in liberated lands of Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 4
Trend:
Work on the repair of existing and construction of new water reservoirs is underway in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said, Trend reports.
Karimov made the remark at a press conference on June 4.
According to the deputy minister, technologies are used in Azerbaijan to save water.
“On the Absheron peninsula, about 5,000 hectares are irrigated using the drip irrigation method, and about 2,000 hectares - with purified wastewater, which is formed on the territory of the villages of Bayil and Badamdar,” said Karimov.
