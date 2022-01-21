Azerbaijan unveils value added growth in non-oil industry in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 21

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The value added in the non-oil industry of Azerbaijan increased by 17.8 percent, and in the non-oil refining industry by 21.7 percent in 2021, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

The share of non-oil industry in non-oil GDP reached 9.6 percent in 2021, which is higher than in 2020 (8.5 percent) and 2019 (7.6 percent).