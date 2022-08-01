...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission holds session (PHOTO)

Economy Materials 1 August 2022 17:33 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission holds session (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Kamran Gasimov
Kamran Gasimov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The 11th session of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission has been held, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

He said there are vast opportunities to strengthening ties in the fields of industry, energy, investments, small and medium-sized business, trade, transport, transit, and other areas.

"Our colleagues were informed about the potential of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, and invited to benefit from the favorable investment and business environment of our country," the minister wrote.

Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission holds session (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission holds session (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission holds session (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission holds session (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission holds session (PHOTO)
Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission holds session (PHOTO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more