Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission holds session (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The 11th session of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Joint Intergovernmental Commission has been held, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

He said there are vast opportunities to strengthening ties in the fields of industry, energy, investments, small and medium-sized business, trade, transport, transit, and other areas.

"Our colleagues were informed about the potential of Azerbaijan's liberated territories, and invited to benefit from the favorable investment and business environment of our country," the minister wrote.