Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan significantly increase trade turnover

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jule 16. The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan from January through June 2023 increased 3.8 times compared to the same period last year ($125.9 million), to $485.46 million, Trend reports.

According to the data of the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee (SCC), Turkmenistan entered the top 15 countries in terms of trade turnover with Azerbaijan in the first 6 months of this year.

During this period, Turkmen exports to Azerbaijan amounted to $439.03 million, which is 3.8 times higher than in the same period of 2022 ($115.08 million).

Turkmenistan's share in the total volume of Azerbaijani imports in the reporting period amounted to 5.36 percent compared to 1.81 percent in the first six months of last year.

Turkmenistan increased imports from Azerbaijan by 2.7 times from January through June 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 ($10.82 million) - up to $46.42 million.

Turkmenistan's share in the total volume of Azerbaijani exports during this period was 0.26 percent compared to 0.06 percent in the first six months of 2022.

The trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan amounted to $535.3 million in 2022.