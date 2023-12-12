CBA starts posting yield curve indicator estimation on government bonds

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 12. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) starts publishing on its web-page (https://www.cbar.az/home/chart?language=az) hebdomadal estimation of yield curve on government bonds, Trend reports via CBA.

The yield curve will be published on the first day of each working week by 16:00 (GMT+4).

The yield curve is estimated using main and secondary market transactions on government bonds in national currency. It is a key financial market indicator that reflects the yield on bonds of various maturities. In addition, it reflects market players' expectations for interest rates, monetary policy decisions, inflation, and economic development. The yield curve is significant for investors because it helps them measure risk as well as gain and loss. It is also a valuable source of data for anticipating economic performance and evaluating the efficiency of monetary policy.

This indicator is evaluated on the basis of the "Rules for Evaluation and Publication of the Yield Curve" approved by the Board of Directors of the Central Bank. Along with the graphical description of the yield curve, the parameters of the model (Nelson-Siegel) used in estimating the curve will also be published on the Central Bank's website.

Central banks are responsible for estimating and publishing the yield curve in international practice. It should be mentioned that when estimating the yield curve, the opinions of experts from international bodies on the utilized methodology and data are also considered.

