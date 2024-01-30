Demand at currency auction of Azerbaijan's Central Bank goes up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 30. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has held the next currency auction with the participation of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ), Trend reports, referring to CBA.

The CBA data shows that demand at the auction totaled $64.2 million (up 50 percent, or $21.4 million, from the previous auction) and was fully met.

At the previous currency auction, the demand amounted to $42.8 million.

The weighted average exchange rate after the auction amounted to 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Since the beginning of the year, $417.1 million have been purchased at currency auctions. The maximum demand for foreign currency was recorded at the auction on January 11, 2024 - $80.4 million.

Meanwhile, $3.8 billion was bought at currency auctions in 2023.

The average demand at currency auctions organized by the CBA in 2022 amounted to $52.4 million, while the supply amounted to $70 million.

The CBA started conducting foreign exchange auctions through the unilateral sale of foreign currency on competitive terms in the middle of January 2017.

