Azerbaijan intends to undertake business trip to Russia's Bashkortostan (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 24. Azerbaijan plans to make a business trip to Bashkortostan, Deputy Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Agency (AZPROMO) Tural Hajili said during the Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan Business Forum held in Baku, Trend reports.

Hajili noted that trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia increased by 12 percent in the first quarter of this year.

"I believe that a business mission to the Republic of Bashkortostan will be organized within the framework of the agreements reached during this forum," he said.

The official added that AZPROMO in its activities pays special attention to the constituent entities of Russia, holds joint business events with various regions of the country, including the agency regularly organizes export missions, and supports the participation of local entrepreneurs in exhibitions held in Russia.

To note, the Azerbaijan-Bashkortostan Business Forum was held in Baku on April 24. Within the forum, cooperation agreements were signed between the Association of Exhibition Organizers of Azerbaijan and Bashkir Exhibition Company (the agreement was signed by Farid Mammadov and Albina Kildigulova), MT Group, and Bashinkom NVP Company (Tarana Allahaverdiyeva and Linar Minnebayev).

