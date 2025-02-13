SOCAR introduces Leucipa monitoring program for first time in Caspian region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) has launched the Leucipa monitoring program in the Caspian region for the first time, Trend reports citing the company.

Reportedly, this project is a key part of SOCAR's digital transformation strategy for the upstream sector.

As part of its strategic collaboration with Baker Hughes, the system will initially be deployed on approximately 100 wells, providing monitoring for pumps from both Baker Hughes and other manufacturers. Leucipa will ensure full integration of various pump systems, enabling real-time tracking and optimization of operational performance.

"This innovative solution fully aligns with SOCAR's strategy to improve operational efficiency, optimize production processes, and maximize asset utilization. Key benefits of Leucipa include predictive analytics, extended equipment lifespan, production variability optimization, and increased accuracy in resource management," the company said.

SOCAR highlights that this move will strengthen the company's leadership in digital innovation in the oil and gas sector of the Caspian region and contribute to the establishment of new industry standards. The successful implementation of the Leucipa program at Azneft Production Union will be a significant boost for the region's oil and gas sector, attracting technological investments and advancing the overall progress of the industry.