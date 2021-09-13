Georgia plans to build several hotels in Abastumani town

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 13

Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgian government plans to build several hotels in Abastumani town, Trend reports via Georgian media.

According to the Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili, various business groups are engaged in the process and the total investment volume of the referred projects is up to 442 million lari ($142.4 million).

“Paragraph Abastumani will be a 5-Star hotel from the upper class of Autograph Collection under the umbrella of Marriott International Chain. Construction is in progress already. The total volume of investment made into this project is about 150 million lari ($48.3 million). Construction is due to be completed in 2023”, he said.

Also, the construction of the following hotels is planned:

- Rooms Hotel is planned to be built with an investment value of about 43 million lari ($13.8 million),

- Vardzia with 36 million lari ($11.5 million),

- EIKON Abastumani with 5 million lari ($1.6 million),

- Royal Abastumani with 6.5 million lari ($2.09 million),

- Aghobili with 140 million lari ($45.1 million),

- Imperial with 25 million lari ($8.05 million).

