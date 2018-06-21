SOCAR Polymer reveals revenue forecasts

21 June 2018 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

If you are not a subscriber Sign up

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
One of SOCAR Polymer plants almost completed
Oil&Gas 15 May 16:19
SOCAR Polymer reveals launch dates of its plants
Oil&Gas 23 April 15:52
Azerbaijan completing first stage of assessment at SOCAR Polymer plant
Economy news 16 March 12:57
Construction of plant within Azerbaijan's SOCAR Polymer project almost ready (PHOTO)
Economy news 6 February 13:13
SOCAR Polymer in talks with potential customer companies (PHOTO)
Economy news 6 February 13:10
PROKON successfully delivers project for SOCAR Polymer
Oil&Gas 10 January 12:17
Amount of funds saved within SOCAR Polymer project revealed
Oil&Gas 29 November 2017 10:13
Italy’s Maire Tecnimont reveals cost of supplies for SOCAR Polymer
Oil&Gas 28 November 2017 21:30
Projected revenues from SOCAR Polymer announced
Oil&Gas 16 November 2017 16:11
One of SOCAR Polymer plants built by 91% (PHOTO)
Oil&Gas 22 September 2017 10:17
SOCAR GPC to start operating in 1Q 2022
Oil&Gas 12 April 2017 13:51
Current expenses of SOCAR Polymer project total $340M
Oil&Gas 6 November 2016 12:51
Gazprombank Group’s company to deliver nitrogen unit for SOCAR Polymer company
Oil&Gas 18 June 2016 10:05
New chemical plants to be commissioned in 2018 in Azerbaijan
Business 26 April 2016 17:54
Russian company to build nitric facility for SOCAR Polymer plants
Economy news 25 April 2016 15:34
Azerbaijani PASHA Holding invests $25M in SOCAR Polymer
Business 15 January 2016 18:20
Gazprombank starts financing SOCAR Polymer’s project
Economy news 2 December 2015 20:28
Contractor of polyethylene plant project in Azerbaijan to be revealed soon
Business 2 December 2015 16:26