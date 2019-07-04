Cargo transportation to Azerbaijan via Georgia’s Batumi port revealed

4 July 2019 11:03 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Get the news now

You can read the article by sending an SMS from your mobile phone.

For this, you must first select the country of your mobile operator:

If you have already received the password, enter it here and click to continue to read the article:

SMS-services are being provided by SmsCoin | Report a problem

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
EBRD, DEG to allocate 5M euros each for Azerbaijan’s leading supermarket chain
Finance 10:29
Output of agricultural products in Azerbaijan growing
Economy 07:17
Statistics on inflation in Georgia revealed
Economy 3 July 19:19
Azeri Crispa Snacks to export products to China
Economy 3 July 19:12
BP reveals volume of expenditures on Azerbaijani projects in five-year period
Oil&Gas 3 July 18:25
Insurance market improves in Azerbaijan
Finance 3 July 18:14
Latest
Uzbek Ravon Nexia R3 for the first time assembled in Kazakhstan presented in Almaty
Economy 11:08
Lukoil Uzbekistan opens tender to purchase spare parts
Tenders 11:08
Oil supertanker bound for Syria detained in Gibraltar
Arab World 10:50
Energean enters into conditional sale & purchase agreement to acquire Edison Exploration & Production S.p.A
Oil&Gas 10:43
Contactless payment system of Uzbekistan develops rapidly
Finance 10:35
Kazakh Defense Ministry to purchase medical products via tender
Tenders 10:32
EBRD, DEG to allocate 5M euros each for Azerbaijan’s leading supermarket chain
Finance 10:29
Iranian currency rates for July 4
Business 10:22
Samsung in hot water over splashy Australian phone ads
Other News 10:22