Minister: Azerbaijan - one of leading countries regarding state support of agriculture

4 December 2019 11:53 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Eldar Janashvili - Trend:

Azerbaijan is one of the leading countries in the world in the field of state support for agriculture, Azerbaijan’s Agriculture Minister Inam Karimov said at the sixth meeting of agriculture ministers of the member countries of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Baku, Trend reports from the event Dec. 4.

Karimov said that the Azerbaijani government is making a lot of efforts to increase the attractiveness of the agricultural sector for investments.

The minister noted that there is favorable investment environment in Azerbaijan, the country’s ties in the field of trade are developing. In particular, in 2018, Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with ECO member countries amounted to more than $4 billion, Karimov added.

“This is the figure that we must increase, taking into account the huge potential,” the minister said. “Countries, first of all, should develop trade relations with one another, using the existing advantages.”

