Georgia shares data on number of active economic agents engaged in market organization

Business 5 September 2021 22:53 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia shares data on number of active economic agents engaged in market organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

The number of active economic agents engaged in organization of markets stood at 201 in Georgia in 2020, Trend reports referring to the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

As reported, 30.3 percent of which located in Tbilisi, while 20.4 percent located in Imereti region, 12.4 percent in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region, 11.9 percent – Kakheti region, 7.5 percent - Kvemo Kartli region, 5.5 percent – Adjara region, 4.5 percent – Shida Kartli region, 3 percent – SamtskheJavakheti region, 1.5 percent – Guria region, 2 percent – Mtskheta-Mtianeti region and 1 percent – Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region.

The Individual entrepreneur holds 20.4 percent share. Other markets hold legal forms of cooperatives (1 percent), joint stock companies (1 percent) and joint liability companies (0.5 percent).

Some 96.5 percent of total markets are under private ownership while the rest (3.5 percent) accounts for the government.

In 2020, 36.3 percent from total active markets were roofed (a trade process is carried out inside of building), 32.3 percent is open type bazaar (a trade process is carried outside of building) and 31.4 percent semi roofed (a trade process is carried as inside as outside of building).

In 2020 on a territory of active markets in Georgia trade of food and nonfood goods is carried out by the economic agents. Some 31.8 percent of markets trade only nonfood goods.

In 2020 number of employed persons in administration units of economic agents engaged organization of markets was amounted 2.8 thousand 33.4 percent of which female.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila6197935

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Recent rise in US crude production won’t last long
Recent rise in US crude production won’t last long
U.S. needs to work with China in pandemic fight
U.S. needs to work with China in pandemic fight
Hurricane Ida death toll in Louisiana rises to 12
Hurricane Ida death toll in Louisiana rises to 12
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
Iran's South Pars Gas Company ready to supply gas domestically Oil&Gas 5 September 23:59
Turkmenistan provides humanitarian assistance to Afghan border regions - deputy minister Turkmenistan 5 September 23:49
Raisi receives 2nd Iranian COVID-19 injection Society 5 September 23:43
Verstappen takes F1 title lead with dominant Dutch GP win Other News 5 September 23:41
Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 7.89 mln: Africa CDC Other News 5 September 23:18
Georgia shares data on number of active economic agents engaged in market organization Business 5 September 22:53
Gas prices to continue upward trend into 2022 Oil&Gas 5 September 22:45
Recent rise in US crude production won’t last long US 5 September 22:36
Oil output to surge outside US Oil&Gas 5 September 22:32
UN chief calls for immediate release of Guinean president Other News 5 September 22:13
Kazakhstan-Poland trade volumes rise despite global pandemic Business 5 September 21:50
Israel's population tops 9.39 mln: report Israel 5 September 21:25
Iran's steel sector suffers due to electricity shortages Oil&Gas 5 September 21:19
Number of passenger planes flying over Iran up Transport 5 September 21:13
Turkey, Azerbaijan launch "Brotherly Brigade" project - Turkish Defense Ministry Politics 5 September 21:11
Germany wants to talk with Taliban about further evacuations from Afghanistan - Merkel Europe 5 September 21:11
Turkish schools reopen amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 5 September 20:31
Indian Embassy celebrates Teacher’s Day (PHOTO) Other News 5 September 20:03
Iran boosts aluminum ingots production Business 5 September 19:41
Soldiers say Guinea constitution, government dissolved in apparent coup Other News 5 September 19:19
Azerbaijan confirms 3,310 more COVID-19 cases, 2,972 recoveries Society 5 September 18:53
Georgia to complete construction of one more road soon Georgia 5 September 18:38
Iran to increase extraction from Danan oil field Oil&Gas 5 September 18:29
UAE announces plans to invest billions in economy, ease visa rules for expats Arab World 5 September 18:26
Indian boy dies of Nipah virus in Kerala after being hospitalized with symptoms Other News 5 September 17:44
Iranian Deputy Minister of Agriculture Jihad talks this year's fish production plans Business 5 September 17:12
Two injured in heavy gunfire near Guinea's presidential palace Other News 5 September 16:51
Information about deliberate burning of pastures by Azerbaijani servicemen is not true - Ministry of Defense Politics 5 September 16:22
Residents of Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district visit Aghdam Juma Mosque (PHOTO) Society 5 September 16:18
Uzbek Miniatry of Finance signs 2 new agreements with IsDB Uzbekistan 5 September 16:08
Azerbaijan continues to create infrastructure in Aghdam - Special rep of president Politics 5 September 15:48
Georgia sees increase in minimum subsistence level in July 2021 Business 5 September 15:47
Tajikistan, UK talk situation in Afghanistan Tajikistan 5 September 15:43
298 COVID-like pneumonia cases registered in Kazakhstan in 24h Kazakhstan 5 September 15:17
US increases car imports from Turkey Turkey 5 September 15:08
Harmony of antiquity and modernity in Azerbaijan’s Baku city (PHOTO) Society 5 September 15:00
Iran intends to increase non-oil exports Business 5 September 14:57
Iran reveals COVID-19 data for September 5 Society 5 September 14:55
Trip of residents of liberated Azerbaijani Aghdam district to their hometown continues (PHOTO) Politics 5 September 14:24
Qatar to operate daily aid flights to Afghanistan Arab World 5 September 14:18
Azerbaijani chess players continue to compete at European Championship Society 5 September 14:01
IS attack in northern Iraq kills 13 security members Arab World 5 September 13:43
Photo of the day: Registration for Baku-Fuzuli flight in Azerbaijan Society 5 September 13:27
Montenegro police fire teargas at protesters incensed over cleric's enthronement Europe 5 September 13:08
Flights to other airports in Karabakh region to surely be organized soon - Boeing aircraft captain Society 5 September 13:07
Hopefully will also participate in opening of airports in Azerbaijan’s East Zangezur – AZAL VP Politics 5 September 13:03
U.S. needs to work with China in pandemic fight US 5 September 12:26
State Border Service also to operate at Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli Int’l Airport Society 5 September 12:18
Visit of Aghdam residents to their hometown begins Politics 5 September 11:57
Saudi Telecom's tech unit aims to raise up to $960 million in IPO Arab World 5 September 11:46
Landmark Event: AZAL’s “KARABAKH” aircraft lands in Fuzuli Airport (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 5 September 11:14
Longest tunnel flight world record broken in Turkey Turkey 5 September 10:47
Heads of State of Central Asia adopts Joint Statement following Consultative Meeting in Avaza Central Asia 5 September 10:40
Iran’s CBI discloses amount of currency sold at NIMA exchange rate Finance 5 September 10:37
Iran's trade turnover with United Arab Emirates soars Business 5 September 10:28
Hurricane Ida death toll in Louisiana rises to 12 US 5 September 09:58
UK multiplies import of Azerbaijani-made products Business 5 September 09:43
4,930 more COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 5 September 09:29
Georgia notes increase in volume of non-bank deposits Finance 5 September 09:15
Exports of Iran’s Gilan Province Cooperative Companies up Business 5 September 08:44
The foreign ministers of the G7 states are going to discuss the situation in Afghanistan next week Other News 5 September 08:19
Number of health insurance recipients increases in Georgia Business 5 September 08:14
SECO to present new Regional Cooperation Strategy for South Caucasus Business 5 September 08:00
New Boeing 787 Dreamliners may not be delivered till late Oct Business 5 September 07:41
Brazil suspends beef exports to China after confirming mad cow disease cases Business 5 September 07:08
Libyan Oil Corporation announces end of division Oil&Gas 5 September 06:32
Japan PM candidate Kishida wants to delay economic stimulus debate Other News 5 September 05:57
Russian space corporation to invest $456 mln in tram traffic on Vostochny cosmodrome Russia 5 September 05:18
UN humanitarian chief concludes trip to Syria, Lebanon, Turkey Turkey 5 September 04:43
Ethiopian Airlines leading African carriers by airlifting over 50 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines Transport 5 September 04:05
Kabul airport reopens to receive aid, domestic flights restart Transport 5 September 03:20
Turkey reports 19,464 recoveries from coronavirus Turkey 5 September 02:51
Italian women's volleyball team wins European Championship Europe 5 September 02:37
Iran's Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale September 5 Oil&Gas 5 September 02:16
Orient Precision Industries to raise $22.2 million via stock offering Finance 5 September 01:44
UK records another 37,578 coronavirus cases Europe 5 September 01:09
Tanzania plans to produce over 670,000 tons of sugar annually by 2024 Business 5 September 00:34
Closing ceremony of International Army Games 2021 held (PHOTO) Politics 5 September 00:06
Iran shares data on production of Nakhlak Lead Complex Business 4 September 23:59
Revenue of mobile operators in Georgia up ICT 4 September 23:25
Number and value of exchanged checks in Iran down Business 4 September 23:15
Azerbaijani speaker to attend V World Conference of Parliament Chairpersons in Austria Politics 4 September 23:14
Turkmenistan's Turkmenbashi refinery plans to fully supply An-2 aircraft with domestic fuel Economy 4 September 22:44
Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers win 7 medals in Russia Azerbaijan 4 September 22:39
World Cup 2022: Azerbaijan and Ireland match ends in draw Azerbaijan 4 September 22:38
Demonstrative classes on "Tactical activities in difficult mountainous areas" held in Azerbaijani Special Forces Units (PHOTO) Politics 4 September 22:10
Uzbek bank signs agreement with ICD Uzbekistan 4 September 21:56
Azerbaijani team brings record number of medals home from Tokyo 2020 Paralympics Society 4 September 21:46
Int'l payment systems gaining popularity in Georgia Business 4 September 21:43
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijan's financial market Finance 4 September 21:04
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price slightly falling Finance 4 September 21:02
Azerbaijan restricts visits museums and galleries only to those with COVID-19 passport - ministry Azerbaijan 4 September 20:30
Tech giants seek meeting with new Malaysian PM on foreign ship cable waiver ICT 4 September 20:02
Azerbaijani team of "Masters of Artillery Fire" contest returns to Baku Politics 4 September 19:17
Azerbaijani athletes win medals at Games of CIS countries in Russia Russia 4 September 19:15
Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company expands co-op in int'l cargo shipment Transport 4 September 18:44
Azerbaijan announces number of citizens vaccinated on Sept. 4 Society 4 September 18:43
Azerbaijan confirms 3,305 more COVID-19 cases, 3,423 recoveries Society 4 September 18:35
Iran to build power plant in Sistan and Baluchestan Province Oil&Gas 4 September 18:03
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who made achievements at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO) Politics 4 September 17:18
All news