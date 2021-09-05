Georgia shares data on number of active economic agents engaged in market organization

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 5

The number of active economic agents engaged in organization of markets stood at 201 in Georgia in 2020, Trend reports referring to the National Statistics Office (Geostat).

As reported, 30.3 percent of which located in Tbilisi, while 20.4 percent located in Imereti region, 12.4 percent in Samegrelo-Zemo Svaneti region, 11.9 percent – Kakheti region, 7.5 percent - Kvemo Kartli region, 5.5 percent – Adjara region, 4.5 percent – Shida Kartli region, 3 percent – SamtskheJavakheti region, 1.5 percent – Guria region, 2 percent – Mtskheta-Mtianeti region and 1 percent – Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti region.

The Individual entrepreneur holds 20.4 percent share. Other markets hold legal forms of cooperatives (1 percent), joint stock companies (1 percent) and joint liability companies (0.5 percent).

Some 96.5 percent of total markets are under private ownership while the rest (3.5 percent) accounts for the government.

In 2020, 36.3 percent from total active markets were roofed (a trade process is carried out inside of building), 32.3 percent is open type bazaar (a trade process is carried outside of building) and 31.4 percent semi roofed (a trade process is carried as inside as outside of building).

In 2020 on a territory of active markets in Georgia trade of food and nonfood goods is carried out by the economic agents. Some 31.8 percent of markets trade only nonfood goods.

In 2020 number of employed persons in administration units of economic agents engaged organization of markets was amounted 2.8 thousand 33.4 percent of which female.

