Volume of Azerbaijan’s transactions with foreign countries on secondary income released

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. The volume of Azerbaijan's transactions with foreign countries on reinvested (secondary) income amounted to $2.5 billion in 2023, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said during a media briefing, Trend reports.

"Receipts amounted to $1.8 billion and disbursements amounted to $0.7 billion. In the balance of secondary income, about 93.4 percent came from remittances of individuals from abroad, 5.7 percent - the value of humanitarian goods imported into the country, 0.9 percent - the share of other receipts," he stressed.

